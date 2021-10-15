Construction worker and firefighter injured in basement fire in Howard County

Two people, including a firefighter, were injured in a basement fire in western Howard County on Thursday evening, the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services said.
The department responded to a report of a basement fire at the 6500 block of Mare Court in Dayton near the Montgomery County line just before 6 p.m.
Firefighters and paramedics worked for several hours to contain the fire, according to the department, and crews worked to get a handle on what they described as a “deep seated fire” with more than 10,000 gallons of water.
The fire was brought under control by around 8:30 p.m. with aggressive operations, despite several water supply challenges because of the rural area, and significant damage to the new house under construction was reported, according to the fire department.
One person, who was a construction worker working on the house, was transported by ambulance to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore for burn injuries to the arms and hands; the department on Friday said it had not yet received a status update on the injured person.
A firefighter was also evaluated for injuries that weren’t life threatening and was treated and released, according to the fire department.
No one lived in the new house yet, and no other injuries were reported, the department said Friday.
The Office of the Fire Marshal was on the scene Thursday, according to the fire department, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.