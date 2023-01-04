Marriotts Ridge High junior Jaclyn Yencha earns Girl Scout Gold Award | DAYTON, GLENELG, GLENWOOD

Jaclyn Yencha, a junior at Marriotts Ridge High School, recently earned the Gold Award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouts of the USA.

To earn the award, Jaclyn developed educational materials for Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue in Mount Airy to help the volunteers and visitors better understand some common hoof issues plaguing draft breed horses, and the corresponding treatment protocols used at the rescue. Jaclyn presented her project, “Common Hoof Issues Found in Draft Horse Breeds,” to volunteers and visitors at the Gentle Giants Fall Festival. The project included a display board and handouts explaining the hoof problems along with a workbook with more in-depth information, all created by Jaclyn. Congratulations Jaclyn!

Jaclyn Yencha delivering her Gold Award project workbook, posters, and handouts to Adria Strausbaugh, Community Outreach Director at Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue. (Courtesy Photo)

Amy Bejm Syversen, director of bands at Dayton Oaks Elementary School, is proud to announce the band musicians of the month for January. Andres Vazquez, Johnathan Peters, Julia Barrett, Lillian Millstein, Reed Brewer, Anudeep Rodda, David Siwajuola, Darren Kim, Berylla Boadu, Joshua Lee, Austin Wu, Amy Phortand, Colin Lloyd, Reese Channel and Tim Brought have been practicing hard and making beautiful music with the rest of the band.

In addition, Syversen recognized Ellis Maroney, a fifth grader at Dayton Oaks, who was accepted into the Howard County Elementary School Gifted and Talented Band. Ellis will play euphonium in the band. Camden Syversen, a fifth grader at Lisbon Elementary School, and Amy Syversen’s daughter, was also selected to play in the GT Band. Camden plays trombone under the direction of Daniel Carter. Students have to audition to join this prestigious group of musicians. They will practice together for the next few months, then perform in a concert on March 18 at 3 p.m., at Howard High School. Congratulations to all these talented young musicians.

John Goodman, a lifelong Howard County resident and local historian, has lots of stories about the county and the changes he has seen here. Recently Goodman donated several historic newspapers from his collection to Mission BBQ on Plumtree Drive in Ellicott City. The papers were from December 1941 and included news articles about the attack on Pearl Harbor. There were also papers from April 1945 with articles about the death of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Mission BBQ will display the papers along with many other pieces of memorabilia that honor the heroes in our country.

Members of Glenelg High School’s Class of 1973 are planning a 50th reunion on Sept. 30 at Kelsey’s Pub in Ellicott City. If you were a member of that class, or know someone who was, send an email to Mike Hennessie at mikehennessie13@gmail.com or Laura Lippert-Nisonger at ljnisonger@comcast.net. Join the 1973 Glenelg High School 50th Class Reunion Facebook group to start reconnecting with former classmates.

