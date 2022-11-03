Holiday shopping begins this weekend at Howard County Crafts Spectacular | DAYTON, GLENELG, GLENWOOD

If you are starting to think about buying presents for the upcoming holidays plan to attend the Howard County Crafts Spectacular at the Howard County Fairgrounds this weekend.

The three-day event will be held Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. More than 350 artists and crafters will sell their creations, many of which you won’t find anywhere else.

Admission is $5 for adults, and children younger than 10 are admitted for free. Purchase a multi-day admission for $7.

Parking is free and free shuttles take you and your purchases back to your car. The vendors will be found in buildings throughout the fairgrounds, and the show will go on rain or shine. For more information, and a list of vendors, go to http://www.atozcrafts.net/

Calvary Lutheran Church will be holding the Annual Christmas Market Nov. 18, 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. If you are looking for holiday gifts there will be unique items in the famous white elephant room. A silent auction with Orioles and Ravens memorabilia and many local craft vendors will also provide gift options. Tasty baked goods, jams, jellies, pickles, cheese balls and other food gifts will be available. Lunch will be sold 11 a.m.-2 p.m., featuring crab cake sandwiches, chicken salad sandwiches, barbecue and homemade soup. Dinner will be served 4-7 p.m. and will feature crab cake or fried chicken dinners. Both dinners include cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, green beans, salad, roll, drink and dessert. There will be live music at 6 p.m. Santa will be available for visits and pictures. The church is located at 16151 Old Frederick Road, just west of Woodbine Road.

Holiday Mart is back for its 50th year on Dec. 3 in the Gary J. Arthur Community Center on Route 97 in Glenwood. From 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. you will be able to browse seasonal gifts and merchandise created by more than 130 juried artisans. Admission is $5 per person. Children 4 and younger get in for free. There will be a hot cocoa bar, refreshments and lunch for sale, a children’s craft corner and carriage rides 11 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information go to https://www.howardcountymd.gov/holidaymart.

The Ninth Annual Lighting of the Christmas Tree at the Howard County Living Farm Heritage Museum will be held Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. Santa will arrive on a horse-drawn wagon to light the tree. Then, children can visit with Santa while their parents take photos. This is a free event at the museum, 12985 Frederick Road, across from the fairgrounds.

Amy Bejm Syversen, director of bands at Dayton Oaks Elementary School is proud to announce the Band Musicians of the Month for November. Saiya Patel, Trey Hoskey, Zach Soldavin, Arzoee Mattu, Rushank Velaga, Istvan Turcsanyi, Kellen Edmonston, Evie Herbert, Azlan Kazmi, Jax Mangiulli, Rinaz Raunak, Amna Hassan, Eli Kraemer, Savannah Bartee and Caroline Bosmans are impressing Syversen with their musical talents. Keep practicing every day and enjoy being part of the band.

If you have any news to include in this column, contact Tracy Trobridge at tracy21738@yahoo.com or 410-489-7444.