Glenelg High stages ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ this weekend | DAYTON, GLENELG, GLENWOOD

The Glenelg Theatre Department will make the horror comedy rock musical “Little Shop of Horrors” come to life onstage this week.

In the show, Seymour discovers a strange and interesting new plant to place in the window of Mushnik’s Flower Shop. Then the plant comes to life, and develops an appetite for a different kind of plant food.

Kassidy Sharp is theatre arts director at Glenelg High School, and the show will feature Parker Strickland as Seymour, Madi Jones as Audrey, Emma Tarditi as Crystal, Grace Bachmann as Chiffon, Mariam Ukondwa as Ronnette, John Roesler as Audrey 2, William Schell as Mushnik and Jack Urian as Orin, the dentist.

The ensemble includes Alex Frattali, Ali Girard, Amanda Preston, Amber Barker, Amelie Touze, Andrew Rehkopf, Ash Nibert, Blake Hill, Brenton Dunlop, Caleb Sheng, Caroline Vernon, Cat Correll, Charlie McGill, Fatima Ali, Genni Cichetti, Gianna Cichetti, Isabel Sowry, Isaiah Predium, Izzi Cawley, Janah Kagzi, Jimmy Kapinos, Jordan Bentivenga, Kennedy Richman, Landon Airey, Lilianna Robinson, Luke Jones, Mack Leach, Maddy Montgomery, Maria Sales, Meredith Miller, Mia Coston, Mira Harp, Penelope Roesler, Raihna Predium, Riley Oakes, Sara Monroe, Tressie West, Trevor Melhuish and Tyler Sowry.

Backing up the performers on the stage will be student stage managers Megan Gruber and Lily Wilpon. Ananya Deshpande, Annabel Messerle and Jaya Daulat are in charge of lighting and sound. The stage crew consists of Kenley Marshall, Liam Rutledge, Adam Lease, Melissa Clemons, Giada Castiglia, Emma Mosaad, Logan Goldberg, Aanya Sharma, Hope Reynolds, Michael Richman and Michael Lau. Evan Vilar is the puppeteer, while Mariha Kagzi, Saira Karim, Camille Schlanger, Aanya Sharma, Kenley Marshall, and Megan Gruber are in charge of marketing.

Performances will be held in the school auditorium March 2-4, at 7 p.m. Matinee performances are at 2 p.m. on March 4 and 5. Tickets are $10 each and are available in the school’s front office, or at the door before the show. You can also purchase tickets on line at https://hcpss.booktix.com.

Amy Syversen, the director of bands for Dayton Oaks Elementary School is proud to announce the Band Musicians of the Month for March. Caroline Bosmans, Ayaan Chaturvedi, Kellen Edmonston, Kai Flavin, Amna Hassan, Evie Herbert, Azlan Kazmi, Eli Kraemer, Jax Mangiulli, Ellis Maroney, Yuvraj Mukherjee, Ethan Nieporent, Rinaz Raunak, Sathvik Srigiriraju, and Istvan Turcsanyi have been practicing and making beautiful music in the band.

The creative members of Calvary Lutheran Church at 16151 Old Frederick Road will be making and selling Easter eggs on Palm Sunday, April 2. Eggs will be available in three flavors: buttercream, coconut and peanut butter. They are sold by the dozen, and you can get a container with four of each flavor, or the whole dozen in the same flavor. Each dozen is $12. Chocolate-covered peeps will also be sold for $10 per dozen. To order candy, call the church at 410-489-5280.

