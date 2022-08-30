Howard County Centaurs get inside look at dairy operations | DAYTON, GLENELG, GLENWOOD

The Howard County Centaurs 4-H Club held its June monthly meeting at Grand View Acres Farm in Union Bridge. Farm owners Chip and Isha Savage took club members on a tour of their dairy and beef farm, explained day-to-day operations, and demonstrated how a dairy cow is milked. Club members also learned how the farm has diversified into agritourism with a petting zoo, sunflower maze, and ice cream made with milk from their cows.

Centaurs members are still excited about participating in the Howard County Fair last month. A few members are exhibiting at the state fair in Timonium. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Lisbon United Methodist Church. For more information go to the Howard County 4-H website.

Howard County public schools opened for students on Aug. 29. Please drive carefully when you see school buses and be alert for young children who may run across the road. All school buses are equipped with cameras that take pictures of cars that drive past while the red lights are flashing. The tickets are expensive. Keep the children safe and save yourself some money.

Calvary Lutheran Church at 16151 Old Frederick Road will hold its annual Fall Fest on Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Baked goods, jams and jellies, pumpkins, cider, apples and apple dumplings will be available. There will be lots of yard sale treasures to purchase. If you have goodies to sell, yard sale spaces will be available for $25. Contact the church at 410-489-5280 to reserve your space. Music will be provided by Jenny Terry and her band beginning at 11 a.m. Come out for a day of good food and fun.

Sept. 11 is Rally Day at Calvary Lutheran. This is when Sunday school classes will start up again from 10:15 to 11 a.m. each Sunday. Small Bites for Adults will also begin at the same time. This series of conversation and educational opportunities on a range of topics will be held for the first three Sundays of each month. Every month the topics will change. For September the topics will include “Raising Faithful Children”, “Bible Trivia” and “Reformation Trivia.” For more information, call the church at 410-489-5280.

On Saturday, the Indian Cultural Association of Howard County will sponsor the Festival of India at the Howard County Fairgrounds. From noon to 8 p.m. you can experience the people and culture of India. This festival is advertised as being the biggest Desi entertainment and shopping extravaganza in Maryland. Desi refers to the people, cultures and products of the Indian subcontinent. Classical and Bollywood dances, a fashion show, clothing, jewelry, handicrafts and delicious Indian food will be available to enjoy. Admission and parking are free. For more information go to t www.icahoward.org.

The Indian Cultural Association promotes social and cultural ties between the Indian American community and the greater Howard County community. Since the beginning of the pandemic the ICA has distributed about 2.3 million pounds of food to needy families in Howard County. The association has more than 350 volunteers who work together to get food where it is needed.