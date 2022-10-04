Glenelg High hosts Homecoming parade and football game this weekend | DAYTON, GLENELG, GLENWOOD

Glenelg High School will celebrate its Homecoming with a varsity football game on Friday. The Homecoming parade will make its way through the Burntwoods neighborhood beginning at 5:30 p.m., so watch out for road closings. The Glenelg Marching Unit, directed by Christopher Winters, will perform in the parade, and again for the halftime show. The football game versus Howard High School begins at 7 p.m.

This game will also decide which school will gain possession of the Elgard trophy for the next year. The bull trophy is named for the last three letters of each high school’s name, and has been traded back and forth for more than six decades. Glenelg has won the trophy for the schools’ last three games and will be working hard to extend their streak during the 64th contest for the trophy this weekend.

Tickets for all football games will only be sold online this year, and cannot be purchased at the gates. Go to gofan.co and enter Glenelg High School in the search bar, then follow the directions to purchase tickets. Go Gladiators!

Amy Bejm Syversen, director of bands at Dayton Oaks Elementary School is proud to announce the band’s Musicians of the Month for October: Dominic Cimini, Alex Halasz, Aarushi Patel, Ethan Adler, Lanny Bruns, Alix Correll, Maggie Broughton, Annabelle Burke, Nehemiah Rajan, Tanu Vishal, Sathvik Srigiriraju, Ayaan Chaturvedi, Ellis Maroney, Ethan Nieporent, Kai Flavin and Yuvraj Mukherjee. The school year has only just started, but these students are already impressing Syversen with their willingness to practice and enjoy being part of the band.

Through the end of October you can spend Tuesday evenings at Food Truck Tuesdays at the Howard County Living Farm Heritage Museum across from the Howard County Fairgrounds in West Friendship. From 4 to 7 p.m. a variety of food trucks and other vendors will be parked at the site. Bring blankets and chairs and enjoy a night out with family and friends. For updates on which trucks will attend each week, head to facebook.com/H2FoodTruckTuesdaysWF.

The sunflowers are getting ready to bloom at the Sunflowers of Lisbon, 15845 Frederick Road, Woodbine. As long as the weather cooperates, you can enjoy the beautiful sunflowers beginning on Saturday and through Oct. 30. Wander around the flowers noon-7 p.m., weekdays, and 9 a.m.-7 p.m., on Saturdays and Sundays. Food trucks and hayrides will be available on the weekends.

Calvary Lutheran Church will hold a Blessing of the Animals on Sunday at 2 p.m. The church is at 16151 Old Frederick Road, just west of Lisbon. The blessing is held around the feast day of St. Francis, who is the patron saint of animals. Anyone is welcome to bring pets to be individually blessed. The church will collect pet food donations at the event for the food pantry at Morgan Chapel. Calvary Lutheran will also host Trunk or Treat for children 12 years old and younger accompanied by an adult, 2-3:30 p.m., Oct. 30.

St. Michael’s Catholic Church and the American Red Cross are planning a blood drive Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. You can help save someone’s life by donating blood in the church gym at 1125 St. Michaels Road, Poplar Springs. Make an appointment online at redcrossblood.org.

Send news for this column to Tracy Trobridge at tracy21738@yahoo.com or call 410-489-7444.