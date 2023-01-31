Mira Shelat, a senior at Marriotts Ridge High, earns Eagle Scout award | DAYTON, GLENELG, GLENWOOD

Mira Shelat, a senior at Marriotts Ridge High School, recently earned the prestigious Eagle Scout award from Scouts BSA.

Advertisement

For her Eagle project, Mira worked with A Home of Our Own Howard, a nonprofit that provides furniture and household items at no cost to people who are transitioning from homelessness into a permanent home. She spent six months and guided 35 other volunteers in helping to repair and display used furniture and household goods for the nonprofit.

With help from her Eagle coach Stephanie Green, Mira designed a portable shelving unit and portable repair station. Now furniture and small appliances which may have ended up in the landfill can instead make a new home more livable.

Advertisement

Volunteers who worked with Mira Shelat, a twelfth grader at Marriotts Ridge High School, on her Eagle Project for A Home of Our Own Howard. (Mira Shelat)

Mira is a member of BSA Troop 944G. The troop was formed in February 2019 and has 40 members ranging in age from 11 to 17. The troop members participate in community service projects, go camping every month and enjoy high adventure activities such as canoeing, sailing, whitewater rafting, rappelling and skiing.

Mira is the third member of the troop to earn the Eagle award. Others include Lauren Hataway and Arunima Kohli.

Troop 944G meets at Bethany United Methodist Church and is chartered by the Ellicott City Volunteer Firemen’s Association. T

Calvary Lutheran Church, 16151 Old Frederick Road, is planning a “Souper Sunday Supper” for Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 12. For $22 you will get 1 quart of homemade soup, vegetable or bean with ham, and ½ pound of pulled pork or chicken salad. Also included will be coleslaw, rolls and brownies. Dinners can be picked up at 10 a.m. or noon, or between 2 and 4 p.m. If you have questions or want to place an order, call 410-489-5280 or send an email to administrator@calvarylutheranmd.net.

The Marriotts Ridge High School Music Foundation is holding its second annual bingo fundraiser on Feb. 25 at FOP Lodge 69, 2832 Nine Mile Circle, Catonsville. There will be 20 regular games and lots of door prizes. Prizes include Kate Spade and Coach bags, gift cards, car detailing, Solo Bonfire Smokeless Fire Pit, a tailgate party and many others. Tickets are $30 in advance, or $35 at the door. To order tickets, go to https://tinyurl.com/MRHSMusicBingo.

Advertisement

Amy Bejm Syversen, director of bands at Dayton Oaks Elementary School is proud to announce the Band Musicians of the Month for February: Dominic Cimini, Saiya Patel, Trey Hoskey, Alex Halasz, Aarushi Patel, Ethan Adler, Zach Soldavin, Arzoee Mattu, Lanny Bruns, Alix Correll, Maggie Broughton, Rushank Velaga, Annabelle Burke, Nehemiah Rajan and Tanu Vishal. They are practicing hard and impressing Syversen with their dedication to the band, she said.

Send news for this column to Tracy Trobridge at tracy21738@yahoo.com or call 410-489-7444.