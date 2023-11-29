Great Lisbon Farmers Feed the Hungry Christmas Parade set for next week | DAYTON, GLENELG, GLENWOOD

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Crowds gather to watch along Frederick Road during the Lisbon Christmas Parade Saturday afternoon. The parade was presented by the Howard County Farm Bureau and the Carroll County Farm Bureau to benefit the Howard County Food Bank, Carroll County Food Sunday, Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry and the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Company. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

The 2023 Great Lisbon Farmers Feed the Hungry Christmas Parade is scheduled for Dec. 9 in Lisbon.

Santa’s Village at the Days End Farm Horse Rescue will open at 10 a.m. and remain open until 3 p.m. You can do some Christmas shopping at the village or take a ride on a “reindeer.”

Beginning at noon, festively decorated tractors and antique trucks driven by local farmers will lead the parade along Frederick Road. Following the tractors will be hundreds of horses, some being ridden and others pulling decorated carriages or wagons. There will also be goats and dogs walking along the route, and every person and animal will be dressed for the season.

The parade is presented by the Howard County Farm Bureau in partnership with the Carroll County Farm Bureau. The money raised will be shared between the Howard County Food Bank, Carroll County Food Sunday, Farmers & Hunters Feeding the Hungry and the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Company. Since 2011, the event has raised more than $175,000 and collected many thousands of pounds of food for people in our communities. In 2022, the parade raised more than $27,000. The goal for this year is to raise more than $30,000.

If you want to watch the parade, you will need to get to Lisbon early because all of the local roads will close at 11:30 a.m. and they will remain closed until the horses return to their starting points. If you still have questions, information is available at www.LisbonChristmasParade.org.

Amy Syversen, director of bands at Dayton Oaks Elementary School is proud to announce the band musicians of the month for December. Yusuf Arain, Caroline Bosmans, Hafeez Dahya, James Marquart, Ayaan Chaturvedi, Chris Tunson, Berylla Boadu, Owen Interiano, Ellie Dodson, Jaiden Richa, Trey Hoskey, Owen Painter, Kai Aneja, Carter Boston and Alex Halasz are learning to work together to make beautiful music.

Calvary Lutheran Church, 16151 Old Frederick Road, will host a German Christmas service 3-4 p.m., Dec. 16. Pastor Anke Deibler will lead the service. You can sing carols in German and listen to the brass choir, then stay for a coffee hour featuring German goodies.

On Dec. 20 the church will hold a special Blue Christmas service, 7-8 p.m. The service is designed for people who are feeling disconnected from the joyful holiday spirit for one reason or another. For more information about Christmas services at Calvary Lutheran Church, go to calvarylutheranmd.net.

If you have any news that you would like to see in this column, please contact Tracy Trobridge at tracy21738@yahoo.com or call 410-489-7444.