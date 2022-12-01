Glenelg High students excited to present ‘A Comedy of Tenors’ | DAYTON, GLENELG, GLENWOOD

Kassidy Sharp, theatre arts director at Glenelg High School, is excited to invite audiences to “A Comedy of Tenors” with shows beginning today at the school.

The show revolves around mistaken identities and romance, and is designed to leave the audience laughing. The plot involves one hotel suite filled with four tenors, two wives and three girlfriends. If everyone survives that, there is also a stadium filled with screaming fans waiting for the concert of the century to begin.

Seven students appear in the cast. They include John Roesler as Tito Merelli/Beppo; Emma Tarditi as Maria Merelli; Parker Strickland as Max; Luke Jones as Henry Saunders; Amanda Preston as Mimi Merelli; Jimmy Kapinos as Carlo Nucci; and Grace Bachmann as Tatiana Racon.

Students also handle marketing, lighting and sound and manage all the chaos backstage. They include Megan Gruber, Lily Wilpon, Ananya Deshpande, Annabel Messerle, Gabby Okojie, Lilianna Robinson, Emma Mosaad, Liam Rutledge, Adam Lease, Jack Urian, Logan Goldberg, Caleb Sheng, Giada Castiglia, Jordan Bentivenga, Kenley Marshall and Aanya Sharma.

Sharp describes the show as one that most people don’t know, but “will be a favorite of yours by the time the play is through.”

Performances are held in the school auditorium at 7 p.m., today, Friday and Saturday. A matinee is planned at 2 p.m., Saturday. Tickets cost $10 and are available in the school’s front office, or at the door before the show.

Amy Bejm Syversen, director of bands at Dayton Oaks Elementary School, is proud to announce the Musicians of the Month for December. Riley Bruns, Kenai O’Regan, Ellie Dodson, Landon Jorgenson, Ronan Wright, Liam Garcia-Zamor, Aahana Chaturvedi, Nate Crimmins, Arianna Howell, Carter Boston, Owen Struve, Alexa Krum, Logan Itwaru, Colin Massie, Hannah Ball and Arnaaz Gill are practicing hard and making beautiful music with the band.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church has announced that St. Nick will be at the church in Glenwood Saturday, 9-11:30 a.m. Bring your family to enjoy a delicious breakfast, visit with Santa and shop at the St. Nick Shop. Live wreaths and amaryllis bulbs will be for sale. The cost is $5 per person, or $20 per family, and proceeds will benefit youth programs at the church.

Everyone is welcome to celebrate Christmas services at St. Andrew’s. On Christmas Eve a family pageant service will be held at 4 p.m., and a choral worship at 5:30 p.m., both at the Parish House. Also on Dec. 24 a choral worship will be held at 7 p.m., and a candlelit worship at 9 p.m., both at the Historic Union Chapel. On Christmas Day services will be held at 8 a.m. at Union Chapel and at 9 a.m. at the Parish House. Find more information at standrewsglenwood.org or 410-489-4035.

The 2022 Great Lisbon Farmers Feed the Hungry Christmas Parade is scheduled for Dec. 10 at noon in the town of Lisbon. The parade begins with festively decorated tractors driven by local farmers. The tractors will be followed by hundreds of horses, some being ridden and others pulling carriages and wagons. All will be decorated for the season.

The parade is presented by the Howard County Farm Bureau in partnership with the Carroll County Farm Bureau. Beneficiaries are the Howard County Food Bank, Carroll County Food Sunday, Farmers & Hunters Feeding the Hungry and the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Company. Since 2011, the event has raised more than $150,000 and collected many thousands of pounds of food for people in our communities. In 2021, the parade raised more than $24,500.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. you can shop at Days End Farm Horse Rescue’s Santa Village, or take a ride on a “reindeer.” Get to Lisbon early because all of the local roads will close at 11:30 a.m. and will remain closed until the horses return to their starting points. More information is available at www.LisbonChristmasParade.org.

Calvary Lutheran Church, 16151 Old Frederick Road, has several Christmas events planned this month. On Dec. 14, the church will hold a “Blue Christmas” service at 7 p.m., designed for people who are feeling disconnected from the joyful holiday spirit for one reason or another. On Dec. 17 at 3 p.m., a German service features the story of the Nativity and Stille Nacht. On Christmas Eve the church will have a traditional service with harp music at 3 p.m., a service for families with brass music at 5 p.m., a contemporary service at 7 p.m. and a traditional service with choir music at 11 p.m. For more information go to calvarylutheranmd.net.