Daycare van involved in six-vehicle crash in Ellicott City, police say; children not injured

A daycare van full of children between 5 and 8 years-old was involved in a six-vehicle crash in Ellicott City on Wednesday, police say.
The crash, on eastbound Route 40 and Rogers Avenue, caused only minor injuries.
The nine children were uninjured, but went to the hospital with the van’s driver “for safety reasons,” said Howard County Police spokesman Seth Hoffman in an email.
A 5-year-old child and an adult in other cars involved in the crash were transported to a hospital with minor injuries, he said.