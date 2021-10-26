Howard County is one of 4 nationwide winners of Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Culture of Health Prize

The nine finalists were then required to create virtual conversations with community leaders, residents and representatives. In its video, the county features Nikki Highsmith-Vernick, CEO and president of Horizon Foundation; Felicita Sola-Carter, chair of Howard Community College’s board of trustees; Denise Boston, the county’s equity and restorative practices manager; and Jackie Scott, the county’s Department of Community Resources and Services director, talking about why Howard County is special, highlighting its diversity, concerns and values.