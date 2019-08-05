Students from Howard County, China and Los Angeles design 3D experiments and launch them into space

Jeff Feng wants to know if radiation will affect the growth of a grass seed and if it will change the physical characteristics of a plastic bead.
How will he test this? By designing his experiment with a 3D printer — creating something small enough to fit inside a 40-millimeter cube — to be launched into outer space.
Jeff, 15, spent a day at the Universities Space Research Association STEMaction Center in Columbia creating his experiment.
An incoming sophomore at River Hill High School, Jeff is interested in pursuing a career in engineering.
As for now, he’s looking forward to receiving the data from his experiment.
Through the program Cubes in Space, children from Howard County, Los Angeles and China spent last week at the STEMaction Center creating their experiments to fit inside a small plastic cube.
Cubes in Space, a program founded by idoodledu inc., works in collaboration with NASA Goddard Space Flight Center’s Wallops Flight Facility, NASA’s Langley Research Center and the Colorado Space Consortium to send experiments up in space.
A free program, students ages 11 to 18 can participate. After spending one to three days at a Cubes in Space program, the experiments are collected and sealed in metal boxes, which can hold 80 cubes each.
The cubes are either sent up in a NASA sounding rocket at the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia Beach or a zero-pressure scientific balloon at NASA’s Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility in New Mexico.
Student experiments from the STEMaction Center are heading to New Mexico and will be launched Aug. 19.
“Since 2014, we have launched almost 900 experiments from 73 countries with about 2,000 teachers and over 20,000 students participating,” said Amber Agee-DeHart, founder of Cubes in Space and president of idoodledu inc.
The program was established after idoodledu inc. was approached by Rubik’s Brand Ltd — the Rubik’s Cube company — to design something in 2014 for the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Rubik’s Cube, according to Agee-DeHart.
Having worked at NASA, Agee-DeHart created the idea of having cubes launch into space and “from there the program was born,” she said. After the anniversary year, Agee-DeHart continued the program.
This summer marks the inaugural year of Cubes in Space coming to the STEMaction Center, according to Michael Lyden, the STEM program specialist at Universities Space Research Association.
The association intends to bring Cubes in Space back twice every year, Lyden said. The program was held this year in June and July.
Jeff Stephens, 21, a second-year intern with the research association, assisted with the Cubes in Space program.
A senior at the University of Maryland, College Park, Stephens ensured the 3D printers ran smoothly during the programs and assisted the students with creating their experiments.
Stephens has had several jobs focusing on program development with children. Even though he is a kinesiology major, he would like to pursue a business or program development career.
With Cubes in Space, he had the opportunity to communicate “with different groups of children,” some with “language barriers,” and teach them an aspect of STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
The STEMaction Center hosts a variety of free workshops and activities year-round for students, including 3-D Thursdays where children can design creations with the 3D printers; Sugo Sundays where children use Lego robots and participate in sumo wrestling battles; and Challenge Mondays, a different task each week where children have to create something.