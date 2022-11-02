Ellicott City man convicted of assault after pointing a gun during Columbia road rage incident

Dominic Cole Davis, 27, of Ellicott City was found guilty Oct. 28 of two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and use of a handgun in the commission of a crime from a road rage incident in Columbia, according to a news release from the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 21.

According to the state’s attorney, on May 31, two men were inside their vehicle at the Walmart parking lot in the 6400 block of Dobbin Road in Columbia when they had an encounter with Davis, who was also in a vehicle.

As the men attempted to exit the parking lot, Davis and the men exchanged middle fingers with one another; Davis then followed in his vehicle behind the men, stopped his vehicle on Route 175, rolled down his window and pointed a handgun at the men, according to the state’s attorney. The men reported the incident to Howard County Police, who responded to the area, located Davis’ vehicle, conducted traffic stop and a search of the vehicle and located a handgun. Police said Davis had a wear-and-carry permit to legally carry the firearm.

“If you are someone who has the right to lawfully carry a gun, that right comes with the increased responsibility of handling that weapon in an appropriate way,” State’s Attorney Rich Gibson said in an Oct. 28 news release. “If someone in our community handles that weapon irresponsibly, we will do all we can to ensure there will be a severe consequence ... The defendant in this case, while lawfully carrying a handgun, took it upon himself to behave in an unlawful manner during a road rage incident and will now face a period of incarceration.”