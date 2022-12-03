Three people seriously injured in crash on Route 29 in Ellicott City, shutting down northbound lanes

Ellicott City, MD--Nov. 12, 2014--Howard County police cars are black. This one is a 2014 Dodge Charger. Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

A collision involving three vehicles on Route 29 in Ellicott City on Friday left three people seriously injured and shut down the highway’s northbound lanes.

Howard County Police said they were investigating the crash that occurred at about 6:15 p.m. on Route 29 north approaching the ramp for Route 40.

Advertisement

Police said three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Route 29 north past Route 100 remained closed about three hours after the incident and was expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Southbound lanes were initially closed but later reopened, State Highway Administration officials said.

Advertisement

This story may be updated.