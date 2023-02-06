Man critically injured in Elkridge crash with tow truck, Howard County Police say

A motorist is in critical condition following a Monday morning collision in Elkridge involving a tow truck, according to the Howard County Police Department.
Police spokesperson Lori Boone said a man was taken to Shock Trauma in critical condition following the 8:30 a.m. crash on U.S. Route 1 near Bonnie View Lane.
Advertisement
The man, whom police did not identify, was operating a Volkswagen Passat and traveling southbound on Route 1 when his vehicle veered into the northbound lane for unknown reasons, striking a tow truck head-on, Boone said.
The driver of the tow truck was not seriously injured, Boone said.
Advertisement
Howard County police are investigating the crash, which closed a section of Route 1 for several hours.