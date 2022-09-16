Pedestrian killed after Thursday night hit-and-run in Laurel, police say

Howard County police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run late Thursday night in Laurel.

Police were summoned about 10:45 p.m. to the 9600 block of Washington Boulevard (Route 1) for a report that a pedestrian had been struck, the department said.

Investigators believe a Ford Explorer struck a man and drove off. The victim later died at Howard County General Hospital.

Washington Boulevard was closed in both directions for almost three hours. Anyone with information is asked call to police at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.