A truck driver was killed Friday morning in a fatal collision that caused his gravel truck to overturn along Route 29 in Columbia, according to Howard County police.
Police were called to the scene around 8:06 a.m. after the truck collided with a vehicle turning from Route 29 onto Rivers Edge Road, officials said. The unidentified driver of the gravel truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The female driver of the second vehicle was taken to Maryland Shock Trauma in critical condition.
Route 29 southbound remains closed at Route 32. The northbound lanes have reopened.