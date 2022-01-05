Howard Council fails to override Ball’s veto on forest conservation bill, puts aside review of police accountability measure

Ball vetoed the bill on Dec. 14. In a letter explaining the veto, Ball wrote that he had “significant concerns” with provisions in the bill including that it changed the state threshold for retaining trees from 30 inches to 24 inches in diameter; it lacked consideration of nonnative and invasive species of trees; and it would require extra time for Department of Planning and Zoning staff “to inspect, review and process forest conservation plans and requests.”