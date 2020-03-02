Howard County library branches to host coronavirus preparation meetings

The Howard County Health Department has announced a series of community presentations this week and next to provide more information on the new coronavirus.
According to the health department, the presentations will inform Howard residents about current developments, local planning efforts and preventive actions.
The presentations are scheduled for:
- 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at East Columbia Branch library, 6600 Cradlerock Way;
- 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Elkridge Branch library, 6540 Washington Blvd.;
- 2 to 3 p.m. March 10 at Miller Branch library, 9421 Frederick Road in Ellicott City.
There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maryland, as results for three people tested late last week came back negative. One more person is being testing, according to the Maryland Department of Health. Two people previously tested negative.
The number of cases with the disease has risen in recent days across the country. In the United States, the number of cases climbed to at least 91, and the country has recorded two deaths, both in Washington state.
The virus has infected more than 89,000 people in 66 countries, causing about 3,000 deaths. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath and pneumonia, state health officials said.
For questions or more information, call the health department at 410-313-6284 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or 410-313-292 after hours.
Baltimore Sun reporter Meredith Cohn contributed to this article.