Howard County Conservancy announces three-year Youth Climate Institute program

Seeking to educate the next generation of leaders on climate science, environmental justice and real-world solutions, the Howard County Conservancy will launch a Youth Climate Institute certification program, a three-year elective curriculum for high school students.

Conservancy officials planned to introduce the program Thursday during its Watershed Report Card Summit at which students who have been collecting scientific data at local streams present their findings to county leaders.

“We are very excited about the program,” said Meg Boyd, executive director of the conservancy. “We have not found anyone else doing it. It is a real opportunity.”

Students entering the program will begin in 10th grade. During each school year, they will attend sessions on topics ranging from climate change to biodiversity, take a communications course, and join action teams led by professionals focused on specific topics like legislation, energy and food waste. During their senior years, participants will be required to do a Climate Change Capstone project in their neighborhood or school.

“The new Youth Climate Institute will be a wonderful supplement to the instruction happening in high school climate science lessons and the work our students are doing to be good stewards of our environment,” Howard County Public School System Superintendent Michael Martirano said in a news release. “I look forward to watching the progress of students as they advance through this program and become certified in the important work of protecting our environment.”

Upon completion of the three-year program, students will graduate as Youth Climate Institute certified ambassadors with honors, and be eligible for YCI scholarships.

The program will be offered in Howard County beginning this fall, Boyd said, with plans to expand to all state counties the following school year. said.

“Our mission and our goal is to educate more students about climate change,” Boyd said. “We’re building something we want to replicate.”

More than 50 students participated in the conservancy’s pilot of the program in 2021.

“The Youth Climate Institute will provide vital opportunities for the next generation of climate leaders,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said in a news release. “I am proud to see the Howard County Conservancy taking the initiative to develop this innovative program.”