Application deadline is May 6 for spots on Howard’s Commission for Women

Applications are being accepted for two vacancies on the Howard County Commission for Women through May 6.

A general member, who will serve a five-year term, and a student member who will serve from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, are both needed.

The commission, which has 12 members, was established in 1980 “to promote the economic, social and political equality of women.” It publicizes services and activities of interest to women, promotes a positive image of women and recognizes their accomplishments, encourages the expansion of educational and employment opportunities for women, and sponsors workshops and seminars on issues specific to women.

“The commission has made progress to ensure women’s voices are heard in our community, but there is still work to do,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said in a news release. “I encourage Howard County residents to apply to the Commission and take an active role to empower women in Howard County and beyond.”

To be eligible for consideration, candidates must be a Howard County resident, 18 years or older (for

general membership) or entering the 11th or 12th grade (for student membership), have an interest in women’s equality and be able to attend the commission’s meetings. Commission meetings are held 7-9 p.m., on the second Tuesday of every other month. Meetings are currently taking place via Webex but normally are held in the Department of Community Resources and Services offices at 9830 Patuxent Woods Drive in Columbia.

Applicants should send a resume and brief letter explaining why they want to serve on the Commission to Kimberly Pruim at kpruim@howardcountymd.gov or to: Howard County Government, Office of the County Executive, Attn: Kimberly Pruim, 3430 Court House Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21043.

The names of eligible applicants will be submitted to the county executive for approval and then to the County Council for confirmation.

For more information about the Commission for Women, contact the Department of Community Resources and Services at 410-313-6400 (voice/relay) or visit www.howardcountymd.gov/CFW.