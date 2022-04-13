Calvin Ball: Historic school construction funding needed | COMMENTARY

The foundation of Howard County’s nationally recognized quality of life is our exceptional education system.

One of my most meaningful responsibilities as county executive is to provide needed resources that create a nourishing environment allowing our students and educators to flourish.

My proposed capital spending plan builds on our strong foundation and seeks to expand opportunities for all, containing an historic $105.9 million for school construction – the most in the past 20 years. This proposed funding provides all the construction resources requested by our Board of Education and the Howard County Public School System, who have been tremendous partners in advancing our public school system.

Our proposed fiscal 2023 capital budget advances the priority projects of the school system as part of our ongoing efforts to address school overcrowding, including the New High School #13 in Jessup to address; the Hammond High School renovation/addition; and the highly anticipated and long-sought replacement for Talbot Springs Elementary School, which will be open for the 2022-23 school year.

With careful planning, access to adequate resources, and a commitment to collaboration, we are addressing crowding by creating 2,400 new seats for our students in Howard County by the end of 2023. We should all be proud of our progress to reach this point as we work together to address the challenges faced by our school system.

While new schools and additions are vital to creating ready and successful students, it is equally critical to maintain our existing schools.

In Howard County, 65 of our 76 schools, or 86%, were built before 1980 and require maintenance attention like every well-loved building of that age.

Since 2018, we have increased county funding for systemic renovation by more than $20 million, which is more than 50% higher compared to the previous four years, but we still have projects awaiting completion. Many of our facilities are facing deficiencies that need support to maintain a proper learning environment, including overdue HVAC and boiler replacements, upgraded windows and doors, and more. We have made much progress, but are still working diligently to address every need.

Included in my FY23 budget proposal is more than $30 million in total funding for systemic renovations such as the Manor Woods Elementary School HVAC and Wastewater Treatment Plant, the completion of the Guilford Elementary School exterior windows and doors, the West Friendship Elementary School well and the completion of the Jeffers Hill boiler replacement projects.

This budget also fulfills requested funding for deferred maintenance, special education program needs, indoor environmental quality, and school security measures.

This year, we also worked collaboratively with our dedicated state partners to ensure state funding can be used more efficiently and cover more construction projects.

The Maryland General Assembly’s passage of the Build to Learn Act in 2020 will deliver $145.2 million over 10 years to Howard County, but under the way the law has been interpreted, that funding can only be spent on a renovation if the project costs at least $4 million. For maturing counties such as Howard, which must preserve and enhance our existing facilities, the needs are too great which makes that figure too high.

During this year’s legislative session, I supported Senate Bill 40 and its House companion (HB68) which would drop the spending limit to $100,000.

By prioritizing these investments and ensuring adequate funding, we will be able to cover more projects and help more students.

Overall, our commitment to school construction funding has increased by nearly $80 million since 2018, compared with the previous four-year period. We have also paved the way for new school construction projects in the future, securing property for a new Turf Valley Elementary School, identifying Troy Park as the location of the new High School #14, and successfully advocated to expedite the beginning of the Oakland Mills Middle School renovation and addition by three years. We have worked tirelessly to build reserves and make strategic financial decisions to make these investments possible, while also maintaining our AAA bond rating from all three credit rating agencies.

I believe that our spending plan and our partnerships have placed us on the right path, for our students, their families, and our educators. Through our partnerships and collaboration, we will do everything in our power to ensure our students have the opportunity to grow and our educators are supported in their endeavors. Our students will be ready and successful for generations to come.

The writer is the Howard County executive.