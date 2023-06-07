Howard County officials reveal design for Columbia monument honoring veterans and military families

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Renderings are displayed during the unveiling of the design for The Howard County Veterans and Military Families Monument at Bailey Park on the Columbia Lakefront on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

After more than a decade of planning and fundraising, Howard County veterans are much closer to getting a public space to honor the service and sacrifice of U.S. military personnel and their families.

County, state and federal officials on Tuesday unveiled official designs for the Howard County Veterans and Military Families Monument that will be constructed at Vivian C. “Millie” Bailey Park on downtown Columbia’s Lake Kittamaqundi.

“Our veterans are the guardians of our freedom and protectors of the way of life we so dearly cherish,” said County Executive Calvin Ball, whose father was a Vietnam War-era U.S. Air Force veteran. “It’s beyond time that we create a space to remember and honor them each and every day.”

The monument features three stars resting atop a circular reflecting pool, meant to represent tears shed and blood spilled as well as healing. A blue star commemorating veterans and their families lies on a base star symbolizing the support of the community at large. Hollowed from the center of the blue star is a gold star honoring those lost in the line of duty.

“This really puts us on the map,” said Shelby Rogers, commander of American Legion Post 300 in Columbia and a 26-year Army veteran. “Now all of those people from outside of Columbia who visit will have a lot to think about when they view this veteran’s monument.”

Robert Gillette, president of the Howard County Veterans Foundation speaks during the unveiling of the design for The Howard County Veterans and Military Families Monument at Bailey Park on the Columbia Lakefront on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Designs were made by sculptor Larry Kirkland, whose past projects have included Pittsburgh’s Southwestern Pennsylvania World War II Memorial and the American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial in Washington, D.C.

“When I saw the final images, I was moved to tears,” said Robert Gillette, an eight-year Navy veteran and president of the Howard County Veterans Foundation.

The Howard County Commission for Veterans and Military Families first conceived the idea of a monument more than a decade ago and the veterans foundation formed in 2016 with the goal of turning the dream into a reality.

The foundation set about collecting input from a variety of community stakeholders and local veterans service organizations and in 2017 commissioned Kirkland to work on a design, which was reviewed by an advisory panel.

“I am overwhelmed with joy and thanksgiving right now to be here to see this unveiling,” said Janice Chance, former president of the Maryland Gold Star Mothers Chapter. “This means so much to me that Howard County is doing this.”

Chance’s son, U.S. Marine Corps Captain Jesse Melton III, was killed in Afghanistan in 2008 after his Humvee rode over an improvised explosive device. Chance said she was grateful that the sacrifice of military families as well as that of past and active duty service members would be a central element of the monument.

Along with the 20,000 veterans living in the county, more than 14,000 Howard residents commute to jobs at Fort George G. Meade and more than 1,000 students in the county’s public school system have a parent on active duty, according to the veterans foundation.

“I just want people to remember that the families serve too,” said Chance, whose cousin also was killed while serving with the Army in Iraq in 2003. “This monument will help them to remember that it’s military service members and families.”

Gold Star Mothers, dignitaries and veterans gather for a picture with the renderings during the unveiling of the design for The Howard County Veterans and Military Families Monument at Bailey Park on the Columbia Lakefront on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

When completed, the monument will cover 25,000 square feet of ground donated through a land use agreement between the county and Howard Hughes Corp., downtown Columbia’s master developer. In 2020, the site was christened Vivian C. “Millie” Bailey Park, in honor of the Columbia resident and World War II veteran who died last year at the age of 104.

“We even got Mrs. Bailey’s approval for what we’re going to do here,” Gillette added.

Gillette said the foundation requires a total of $2.75 million to build and maintain the monument. The project has already secured approximately $1.5 million in state funding, $295,000 in county funding and $51,000 in private donations, leaving about $1 million left to raise.

“We are asking for your support,” Gillette said. “The money raised will go towards materials for the monument itself, engineering and construction costs, operating costs for the foundation, as well as an endowment fund for long-term care and maintenance.”

Gillette hopes to complete fundraising by around Memorial Day 2024 after which he says it will take about a year to buy materials and construct the monument offsite before transporting it to the lakefront. The goal is to install the memorial in summer of 2025, he said, pending sufficient funds.

“We’re able to get it out there now so everyone sees what we’re trying to do,” Gillette said. “There’s still a lot of work to do. Getting that last 10 yards is always the hardest.”

To donate and learn more about monument, visit: https://www.howardcountyveterans.org/the-monument/