‘Ongoing dispute’: Columbia man arrested, charged with murder in fatal shooting

Howard County police on Tuesday announced an arrest in the weekend Columbia shooting death of 21-year-old Taiwon Dashon Dorsey.
Franck Ngande, 22, of Green Meadow Drive in Columbia, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault, drug possession and the use of a firearm in a felony.
He is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center pending a review hearing scheduled for Wednesday and does not currently have an attorney listed in online court records.
Ngande was arrested Monday in the area of Little Patuxent Parkway without incident, police said.
Police learned Ngande and Dorsey, of Jessup, had an “ongoing dispute,” and that Dorsey, a friend and Ngande got into a fight in Ngande’s neighborhood Saturday.
Ngande reportedly went into his residence, retrieved a gun and fired multiple shots as Dorsey and his friend ran from the scene, police said.
Police were called Saturday to the 12000 block of Little Patuxent Parkway around 1:28 p.m. for a report that a man had been shot.
Officers arrived at the scene and located Dorsey suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he later died.
The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.
This story may be updated.