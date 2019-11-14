A 38-year-old Columbia man is being charged with multiple sex offenses after he allegedly solicited and assaulted a teenage boy last month, Howard County police say.
Timothy Jamar Ford, of Deep River Canyon, has been charged with sex trafficking, prostitution, solicitation of a minor and other sex offenses, according to electronic court records.
Police said they believe Ford approached a 16-year-old boy, who was panhandling in the area of Daystar Court and Twin Rivers Road, on Oct. 29. Ford was driving a black Cadillac sedan.
Ford allegedly lured the boy into the car by offering hundreds of dollars, the teen told police. Ford allegedly told him that “he would be performing sex acts with other people to get the money," according to police.
However, Ford took the boy to his residence where he allegedly sexually assaulted him, police said. He reportedly gave the boy $12, promising more money in the future, according to police.
The boy told police thatFord said he “regularly ‘helps other boys’ in the same way," according to police.
Police are investigating if Ford has victimized others.
Ford, who is being without bond at the Howard County Detention Center, does not have an attorney listed in online court records.
He is scheduled to appear in Howard County District Court Dec. 6.
Latest Howard County
Howard County police are asking for anyone who Ford may have approached, victimized, offered money to, or may have additional information to contact investigators at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.