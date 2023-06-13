Car crash kills one, injures two in Columbia; man charged with driving under influence of alcohol

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A three-vehicle crash in Columbia left a woman dead and two men injured after a pickup truck swerved into oncoming traffic Monday night in Columbia. Police believe the truck’s driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Around 7:24 p.m. near the intersection of Tamar Drive and Flicker Place, the 20-year-old driver lost control of a Ford F-250 truck, crossed the double-yellow line and struck a Hyundai Elantra and a Honda Accord, according to Howard County Police.

The driver of the Hyundai, 68-year-old Karen Johnson Battle, was transported to Howard County General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A passenger in the pickup and the driver of the Honda, both men from Columbia, were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and have been released.

The truck’s driver has been charged with negligent auto homicide while under the influence, homicide by motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, criminal negligence manslaughter by vehicle, and driving under the influence of alcohol, police say.

Tamar Drive was closed for approximately three hours between Flicker Place and Phelps Luck Drive on Monday night.