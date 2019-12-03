Howard County police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 108 in Columbia around 9:44 p.m. Monday night.
A 2004 Mercedes-Benz S430 traveling westbound on Route 108 past Manorstone Lane, when for unknown reasons, crossed into oncoming traffic, police said. The Mercedes-Benz struck an eastbound 2013 Hyundai Tucson.
Chang Su Kang, 61, of Columbia, the driver of the Mercedes-Benz was transported to Howard County General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was the sole occupant of the car.
The female driver and sole occupant of the Hyundai was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. The Columbia resident, who police did not identify, is listed in fair condition, police said.
Route 108 was closed for more than two hours Monday night, between Manorstone Lane and Middle Patuxent Court.