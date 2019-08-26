Columbia explosion aftermath: ‘I don’t think we’ll ever be allowed back in’

The morning after an explosion rocked a Columbia office complex and shopping center, authorities had released little new information.
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and other officials will hold a news conference later Monday morning to update the situation. Baltimore Gas and Electric said Monday the cause is still under investigation,
Several onlookers on foot and in cars were outside of the heavily damaged Lakeside Office building in the 8800 block of Stanford Blvd., taking photos and talking to each other.
Caution tape lined the perimeter of the nearly 40,000-square-foot building. Four Howard County police vehicles were near the scene.
The explosion happened just before 8 a.m. Sunday. Howard County firefighters evacuated the building and area before the explosion after a Social Security Administration employee reported smelling natural gas about two hours earlier. No one was injured, officials said.
Nearly half of the building space is leased by Social Security. Remaining tenants include a coffee shop, a sushi restaurant, an Indian grocery store, a pizzeria, a wellness center and a nail salon.
Natalie Rivers, a physical therapist who works at Touchstone Physical Therapy Wellness within the shopping center, came by early Monday morning.
She went to the shopping center after the explosion on Sunday, but was not allowed into the physical therapy office.
“I don’t think we will ever be allowed back in,” said Rivers, who lives in Elkridge. She said she, did not feel the explosion at her home.
Andi Justice, a nurse practitioner who lives in Columbia, was in bed Sunday morning when she thought she heard “a huge clap of thunder.”
“There seemed to be a second boom that was smaller but I still assumed it was thunder,” said Justice, who lives about a mile from the shopping center. “Never did it occur to me [that] something blew up.”
When reached for comment Monday morning, Roger Holland of Holland Properties, the building’s owner, could not provide a statement as he was “up to my ears in work.”
Bill Harrison, the building’s leasing agent, said Monday “the building was severely damaged and its future needs to be determined.” Harrison did not have any further updates.
In a statement Sunday, BGE said inspectors have not found any issues with its gas mains in the surrounding area nor in any nearby buildings.
“As recently as July 2019 we performed a scheduled inspection of the gas main and equipment serving this area and found no issues,” the company wrote. “We are continuing to work closely with investigators to understand the cause of the incident.”
Ball, BGE, county first responders and the Economic Development Authority will hold a news conference at the Ascend One Building to provide an update and share a plan for helping the impacted businesses.
“I am so grateful that no one was hurt as a result of this incident and I want to personally thank our Police and Fire and Rescue personnel for their speed and bravery in making sure the area was clear of people prior to the explosion,” Ball said in a statement Monday. “I also want to thank BGE, our EDA, and everyone who is partnering with us to move forward.
"As a community, we are going to be doing everything we can to help the impacted businesses and respond to this damage with our collective resolve.”