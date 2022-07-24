12-year-old girl dies in single-vehicle crash in Columbia

A 12-year-old girl died in a single-vehicle crash in Columbia early Sunday morning, Howard County Police said.

Officers believe the girl was driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla around 2:08 a.m. southbound on Broken Land Parkway, just north of Cradlerock Way when the Toyota left the road and struck a tree. A 36-year-old man riding in the passenger seat was taken to Shock Trauma with serious injuries.

Police did not identify the cause of the crash Sunday morning. The crash is still under investigation.

Southbound Broken Land Parkway was closed for four hours between Cradlerock Way and Snowden River Parkway after the crash.