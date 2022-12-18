Car crash kills man, injures 7 other people in Columbia, Howard County Police say

A man was killed and seven other adults were injured Saturday after a Honda Odyssey struck a tree, Howard County Police said.

Ram Luitel, 61, of Laurel was pronounced dead at the scene. He was sitting in the rear of the Honda.

Howard County Police said a 2003 Honda Odyssey was traveling south around 10:08 p.m. on Snowden River Parkway in Columbia just before Carved Stone when the Honda left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver and six other passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Snowden River Parkway was closed for two and a half hours Saturday, police said.