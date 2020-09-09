Police: Elderly woman’s neck cut after being assaulted from behind in Columbia

Howard County police are searching for a male suspect after they a woman in her 80s was assaulted in Columbia Wednesday morning.
The department wrote in a news release that officers were called to the 7000 block of Cradlerock Way around 6:35 a.m. for a report of an injured woman.
Upon arriving, the officers found that the woman was assaulted from behind by an unknown male wearing all dark clothing, who cut her neck and fled, the department wrote.
The woman was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, police said.
The department said the suspect did not take any objects from the woman nor say anything during the assault. Police described the suspect as a black male, possibly in his 20s with a thin build and wearing all dark clothing and said he was last seen running in the area of the Owen Brown Village Center.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-313-7867 or send an email to hcpdcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.