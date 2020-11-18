Sykesville man indicted on manslaughter charges after fatal March collision in Columbia

A Sykesville man was indicted by a grand jury for negligent manslaughter after a March vehicle collision left a Howard County man dead, the Howard County Police Department announced Wednesday.
John Anthony Bryant Jr., 26, also was indicted for vehicular homicide and related traffic charges after police said he collided with another car on Route 32 the morning of March 13, causing the other vehicle to overturn.
Police said the indictment for vehicular homicide was the result of Bryant driving while impaired by cocaine.
Jonathan Bos, a 51-year-old Dayton resident, was in the other vehicle. Bos was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he was pronounced dead. Bryant was uninjured.
Howard County police determined Bryant was at fault through an investigation and arrested him Tuesday. He was released on $20,000 bond the same day.