Man who police say was under influence of cocaine when he caused a fatal Columbia collision sentenced to 10 years

A Sykesville man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for causing a collision last March while under the influence of cocaine that left a Howard County man dead, the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office announced.
John Anthony Bryant Jr., 26, pleaded guilty to auto manslaughter and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in February. He received an additional one-year suspended sentence for the drug charge.
Howard County police said Bryant was driving erratically down Route 32 on March 13, 2020, approaching Route 108 in Columbia, when he struck the corner of another vehicle. The collision caused the vehicle, driven by Jonathan Bos, to flip multiple times.
Bos, 51, of Dayton, was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was pronounced dead six days after the collision, police said.
Police said they recovered two vials Bryant threw out of his vehicle after the collision, and a forensic scientist with Maryland State Police said one of the vials contained trace amount of cocaine.
A blood test at the hospital after the crash showed Bryant’s blood was positive for alprazolam and benzoylecgonine, a cocaine metabolite, according to police.
Through investigation, police also found that Bryant was not wearing a seat belt and was traveling between 104 mph and 107 mph right before the collision.
When he is released, Bryant will serve five years supervised probation. He will also be required to participate in drug and alcohol evaluation, testing and treatment, random urinalysis, the MADD victim impact panel, and abstain from drugs and alcohol, according to the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office.