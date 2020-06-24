Clyde’s of Columbia, The Soundry closing for good in mid-July amid coronavirus pandemic

A staple of the Columbia Lakefront community is closing next month.
Clyde’s of Columbia will permanently close July 19, according to a news release from Clyde’s Restaurant Group on Wednesday. The restaurant first opened in 1975 near Columbia’s Lake Kittamaqundi.
“Clyde’s has had a tremendous 45-year run, and we are so grateful for the terrific support of the wonderful Columbia community,” John McDonnell, chief operating officer of Clyde’s Restaurant Group, said in a statement. “It breaks our heart to be closing, but after several years of struggling sales, the pandemic and the challenges music venues are now facing as a result, 2020 has dealt us a blow we simply cannot overcome.”
The group is also closing down The Soundry, a music venue and event space that opened next to Clyde’s in 2018. The Soundry, owned by Clyde’s Restaurant Group, has been closed since early March because of the pandemic and will permanently close July 19.
In the release, McDonnell said the group hopes to be able to move the Columbia restaurant staff to Clyde’s 11 other locations across Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.
“The priority right now is taking care of our people,” McDonnell said. “Our other locations will benefit greatly from the talented and dedicated team from Columbia.”
Clyde’s of Columbia offered carryout, curbside pickup and delivery services while restaurants were shuttered in Maryland due to the pandemic. Since reopening, the restaurant is currently offering both indoor and outdoor dining, as well as pickup and delivery.
After the restaurant in Columbia closes next month, the closest Clyde’s location for Howard County residents will be Clyde’s Tower Oaks Lodge in Rockville.
This story may be updated.