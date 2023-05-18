Howard school board members oppose class size increases as budget gap threatens Blueprint implementation

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Members of the Howard County Board of Education expressed opposition Wednesday to schools Superintendent Michael Martirano’s proposal to increase class sizes and cut more than 101 full-time equivalent staff positions to balance the public school system’s fiscal 2024 budget.

The board is expected to vote on a final budget-balancing scenario next Tuesday, the day before the County Council is scheduled to adopt its fiscal 2024 capital and operating budget.

Martirano’s recommendation, termed “Scenario 4,” would save $7.4 million by increasing the “upper range” of allowable class sizes by one student at the elementary school level and an average of 1.5 students per class at the middle and high school levels. The plan would cut just over 101 existing staff positions across the system.

At a budget work session Wednesday night, most board members balked at the idea of increasing class sizes and said the district had to find alternative ways to reduce a $67.3 million gap in the school system’s proposed budget.

In February, the board requested a $110.5 million increase in county funds from the current budget, a level Ball called fiscally unattainable given county revenue growth, but that the school system said was necessary to keep pace with the sprawling list of mandates required by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future legislation for schools, while maintaining existing levels of service.

On Monday, Ball informed school officials that he would not support allocating any additional county funds to the $1.1 billion education budget.

“It’s hard to draw [staff] into your district … when the very first thing they’re going to do is lose their position that they are coming in for,” said school board Chair Antonia Watts. “We need to look elsewhere as opposed to looking at these class sizes. I just think this is entirely too-low hanging fruit.”

Board member Linfeng Chen said finding other programs to cut would not be easy, and that he would continue to push the County Council for additional funding.

“If we really increase the class size, we do a disservice to all,” Chen said. “Right now we need more help in the classroom. I can clearly see teachers are stressed out in some cases.”

Responding to board member concerns, Chief Administrative Officer Jahantab Siddiqui said staff had already gone through the budget with a “fine-tooth comb” and that class size increases were a last resort to preserve other budget priorities, including funding negotiated salary increases and opening Guilford Park High School in August in Jessup.

“We’ve been very clear, since the start of this process, that really the one lever that we have to find a significant level of savings in the budget is with the class size piece because we are a budget that is primarily people,” Siddiqui said.

Scenario 4 preserves $47.4 million in staff compensation increases, driven in part by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the sweeping legislative package that seeks to attract and retain high quality and diverse teachers by requiring districts to adopt a $60,000 base salary by July 1, 2026, and a 10% salary jump from 2019 by June 2024.

“We’re caught in a vise,” said Darin Conforti, the school system’s executive director of Budget, at Wednesday’s work session. “We have 47 million of new recurring dollars. That’s it. Our labor contract costs are in excess of that $47 million, never mind the $3.1 million for our health insurance costs.”

While the school system is positioned to meet the Blueprint’s salary targets, Martirano’s proposed budget-balancing plan would delay the rollout of free full-day prekindergarten services for eligible 3- and 4-year-olds and cut funding for the county’s Workforce Development Board to implement career counseling services for all middle and high school students.

The Blueprint’s college and career readiness pillar requires the district to spend $62 per student on the counseling initiative in fiscal 2024. Failure to comply with the statute could result in the Blueprint’s seven-member Accountability and Implementation Board withholding state funding from the school system beginning in May 2024.

“I still do not think that as a system that we have actually gone through and really looked at what is legally required for us to provide [by the Blueprint] and what is extra,” Watts said.

Watts said she supported an executive order issued by Ball on Wednesday that creates a 12-member Blueprint Resources Planning Workgroup to review statutory funding requirements and coordinate rollout of Blueprint pillars across state and county agencies. The board will consist of several county leaders, such as the school system’s superintendent, and members recommended by the school board, County Council and Howard state delegation.

Watts said board members would meet with budget staff in the coming days to discuss additional questions and the balancing scenarios ahead of Tuesday’s vote.

“It’s going to really hinder our reputation that we are offering recruitment tools on one hand and then cutting you the next budget cycle,” she said. “I don’t think it’s a good strategy for the long haul.”

The public can attend Howard school board meetings in person at 10910 Clarksville Pike, Ellicott City, or watch online at https://www.hcpss.org/board/meetings/.