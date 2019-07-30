Maryland State Police: Clarksville man faces multiple child pornography charges

A Clarksville man was arrested and charged with several counts of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography, Maryland State Police announced Tuesday.
Homeland Security and Investigations and state police served a search warrant to John Monroe Jr., 26, at approximately 5 a.m. Monday. Multiple child pornography files were found on Monroe’s electronic devices after a preliminary forensic reviewed was conducted, police said.
Monroe was charged with three counts of distribution of child pornography and six counts of possession of child pornography, according to state police. He was arrested at his residence without incident and was taken to the state police Waterloo Barrack.
Monroe does not have an attorney listed in online court records.
The state police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted an online investigation for offenders sharing child pornography in June. The investigation led to Monroe’s residence, police said.
Task force investigations work to identify those involved in child pornography and other related crimes that victimize children.
Monroe is expected to appear in Howard County Circuit Court for a hearing Wednesday morning.