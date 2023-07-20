It’s time to think about back-to-school supply donations | CLARKSVILLE

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

While it may seem to be too early to think about school supplies, the charity Prepare for Success of Howard County is doing just that.

The all-volunteer organization provides local students the tools they need to succeed throughout the school year. Donations are being collected at Claret Hall, on weekdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The last day to drop off supplies is Aug. 19.

Advertisement

Requested items include backpacks, 3-ring binders, highlighters, 3-hole loose leaf paper, spiral notebooks, pocket folders, crayons, marble composition books, glue sticks, dividers, No. 2 pencils, colored pencils and plastic pencil boxes. Monetary donations and volunteers are welcome. Learn more at www.prepareforsuccess.org.

Instruments are needed for the Every Child Has Opportunities program. Howard County Parents for School Music seeks musical instruments that are unused or in storage. After the donations are cleaned and refurbished, they are given to students who would like to learn to play but who lack the resources to obtain instruments. Email hcpsm3@gmail.com to make donation arrangements.

Advertisement

Does your garden need care while you are vacationing this summer? A new garden sitting service is available from the Community Ecology Institute. The nonprofit offers short-time garden maintenance such as watering, weeding and pruning your flowers and vegetables. Learn more at www.communityecologyinstitute.org.

Three River Hill High School students were recognized for their participation in the 2023 National History Day competition. Charan Bala earned the Outstanding State Entry Award in the senior division for the individual documentary “Black Wall Street: The Majestic Story of Wealth in All-Black Towns.” Athena Devashish and Julia Shi were finalists in the senior group documentary competition. Their project was titled “Cuneiform: How a Linguistic Innovation Revolutionized the World.” River Hill High School teacher Callie Casper advised the students.

A new pet store has opened in Clarksville Square. The locally owned and operated location of My Pet Store and More offers food and supplies for dogs, cats, birds, fish, small animals, reptiles, as well as horse and livestock.

Also newly opened is J’s Asian Street Food, offering pork buns, savory crepes and cold noodles on its menu inside The Common Kitchen. The eatery is owned by the same folks who operate Anh-mazing Banh Mi.

Outdoor entertainment continues on the plaza of The Clarksville Commons. Wednesdays offer outdoor movies, and Fridays feature local bands and musicians.

The start of local sunflower festivals are just around the corner. Mary’s Land Farm’s sunflower market begins on Aug. 1 and runs daily through the end of the month. The Fulton location of Sunflowers of Lisbon also is scheduled to open in early August.

Send news to include in this column about people and events in the Clarksville area to Susan Soldavin at susansoldavin@gmail.com.