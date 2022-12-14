Howard County students celebrate the season ... of coding | CLARKSVILLE

December is associated with many types of celebrations, but coding is probably not the first one to come to mind.

Since 2009, Computer Science Education Week has been celebrated around Dec. 9. That date marks the birthday of Grace Hopper, a scientist who invented the first compiler and who came up with the term “bug” to refer to an error after a moth disrupted one of her computer programs. Students in the Howard County Public School System mark the week by engaging in an “Hour of Code.” What started as a 60-minute lesson to demystify code and show that anyone can write programming instructions has evolved into a worldwide celebration of computer science.

Although many schools across the country don’t teach computer science education at the elementary school level, it is a featured component of the kindergarten through fifth grade technology curriculum in HCPSS. At Pointers Run Elementary School the technology team planned activities with robots, computers and even unplugged options to demonstrate how coding appears in everyday life. At Dayton Oaks Elementary School students learned how to program a robot to navigate through an obstacle course and used code to create their own games and stories. After watching a video on coding applications at NASA, students at Lime Kiln Middle School practiced coding by giving dance instructions to online characters. Teachers also provided resources to continue the fun at home.

Coding isn’t just happening in academic settings, an all-girl robotics team is taking programming to the next level. The SpiderByte First Tech Challenge Team designs, builds, programs and operates robots to compete in head-to-head challenges. Mentored by female engineers from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, the SpiderByte team includes girls in seventh through 12th grades from area schools. While some members are participating for the first time, others have been part of the group for six years. The group’s goals include “empowering girls and getting more females into STEM careers.”

The robotics group has a sister team named the SpiderBits. These beginning coders formed a developmental team to learn more about robotics at an early age and to prepare for competition when they are old enough to officially compete.

The young engineers will be sharing information about their organization at the upcoming Clarksville Commons Holiday Market on Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. They will have popcorn for sale from EC Pops to help fund their activities. Learn more about the groups at https://swespiderbyte.wixsite.com/website .

Fast-paced coding was on display at River Hill High School last month when the school’s Rubik’s Cube Club hosted its fall cubing competition. More than 100 competitors participated in speed solving of traditional 3x3 cubes, along with smaller and larger cubes, specialty puzzles, and even one-handed solves. The cubing enthusiasts use algorithms, or highly optimized series of steps, to solve the colorful puzzles at dizzying speed. The winner of the 3x3 event completed the challenge in just over six seconds! The competition was supported by Cubing USA. Official event times serve as qualifying solves for cubers to reach the regional and national competitions. The River Hill club typically hosts two events per year with registration filling up in a matter of minutes.

