Willowbrook Studio members take center stage during art exhibition | CLARKSVILLE

Natural beauty and rooms with a view take center stage at an art exhibition featuring the work of two local artists, Allison Korn and Kathy Tillman, on display at The Common Kitchen food hall through May 7.

Korn and Tillman are members of the Willowbrook Studio in Clarksville, and have honed their skills in a variety of media. Korn, a Howard County resident, focuses on the interplay of light and shadows in her artwork. She captures the beauty of exterior homes and interior spaces using watercolor, pen and ink, abstracts and miniatures. Her work often draws the viewer outdoors, as she uses windows and doors to showcase nature beyond the depicted space.

Tillman has been a sheep rancher in Howard County for more than a decade and specializes in felted landscapes that use wool roving and yarn to create a three-dimensional effect. Her work captures the drama of outdoor light and the beauty of nature, and has been featured on the Baker Artist Portfolios, a program of the Greater Baltimore Cultural Alliance.

Willowbrook Studio, which has hosted local artists since 2006, holds workshops on visual arts throughout the year. The studio is home to a group of student and professional painters who collaborate in an open space environment. The artists specialize in acrylic and watercolor and also use mixed media. Their works have been exhibited at locations throughout the county.

Another local artist, Paul Steinkoenig, will give a presentation on his latest sculpture, “Solar Hope,” which is on display on the patio of the Clarksville Commons. The artist’s talk is set for April 25, at 7 p.m., in the Commons Community Room on the second floor of the north building.

Steinkoenig’s sculpture was installed in August as part of the Howard County Arts Council’s ARTsites project. The project, in its 15th year, features large-scale sculptures installed in outdoor public spaces throughout the county.

“Solar Hope” is a towering sculpture made from welded stainless steel and glass, 12 feet tall by 8 feet wide. The sculpture is powered by solar panels and features a moving internal mechanism that causes the glass panels to rotate and create a mesmerizing effect as light passes through them.

During the event, Steinkoenig will discuss the inspiration behind the sculpture and his process of creating it. He will also share his experiences working as an artist in the community and his vision for the future of public art in Howard County. The presentation is open to the public and will include a question and answer session.

Send news about people and events in and around Clarksville to Susan Soldavin at susansoldavin@gmail.com.