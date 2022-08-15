New administrators will greet students at Clarksville-area schools later this month | CLARKSVILLE

As Clarksville students head back to school later this month they will be greeted by four new administrators who have been assigned to lead local schools.

At Clarksville Elementary, Michael Caldwell is the new principal, a role he previously held at Lisbon and Elkridge elementary schools and most recently at the Digital Educational Center. Kimberly Scaife will take the helm at Clarksville Middle School, where she has served as the assistant principal for the last three years. She is joined by new assistant principal Felicia Bond, who has worked extensively as a speech-language pathologist and special educator during her career. Pointers Run Elementary School welcomes Shawna Holden as principal. She most recently served in the same capacity at Atholton Elementary School.

Although summer is starting to wind down, there’s still time to check out the Clarksville Sunflower Market. Mary’s Land Farm has more than a dozen varieties of sunflowers on 6 acres of fields. Flowers range in height from 2 to 12 feet, and the colors span shades of yellow, orange, red and even white. Tickets to the attraction are available through the end of August. Visit on weekdays for strolling, taking photos and picking sunflowers. Weekend passes also include wagon rides and access to food trucks, vendors, musical performances and encounters with farm animals. Learn more at clarksvillesunflowermarket.com.

Have you heard of Walk with a Doc? During this informal activity, participants listen to a doctor share information about a timely health topic — and then take a walk. The program began in Ohio in 2005 as a way to encourage physical activity, educate people about healthy lifestyles, create social connections, and spend time in nature. The meet-ups have expanded to more than 500 locations worldwide, including at Centennial Lake. Dr. Sarah Zaheer leads walks there on the first Saturday of every month at 9 a.m., starting by the boating dock area. A physician of family medicine, Zaheer has discussed topics such as fasting, morning routines, seasonal health tips and monkeypox. Learn more at walkwithadoc.org.

Students from Bach to Rock Music School will perform 6-8 p.m., Sept. 1, at Clarksville Commons. At Bach to Rock, students learn to play instruments often associated with rock bands such as guitar, piano and drums. Aspiring musicians also take voice lessons. The goal is to develop musical skills in an enjoyable and team-based atmosphere. Student bands and solo performers will share their talent at the free outdoor concert. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. Rain date is Sept. 15.

The Canine Humane Network will hold a silent auction and raffle 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 11, at 13454 Clarksville Pike to support the rescue organization’s needs. Auction items will include jewelry, purses and wine baskets. Food trucks will be onsite during the event. Volunteers are needed at the Canine Humane Network, 13454 Clarksville Pike, Highland, to walk dogs, clean the shelter and wash laundry. Learn more at caninehumane.org.

Mark your calendar now for the River Hill village-wide yard sales, set for Saturday, Sept. 17.

