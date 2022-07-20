Kendall Hardware family celebrates 75 years of helping community with home and garden challenges | CLARKSVILLE

Overcoming the challenges of suburbanization, competition and a global pandemic, Kendall Hardware recently celebrated 75 years of doing business in Clarksville.

What began as a feed store has evolved into the go-to source for home and gardening needs in the region. Kendall Hardware credits its success to “good, old customer service, going the extra mile to help the customer answer their question or solve their problem.”

The milestone was observed with a customer appreciation event featuring guest vendors, a barbecue lunch and a quilt raffle featuring blankets made by Sandy Kendall, an avid quilter.

The Kendall story started in the early 1920s, when Franklin and Mabel Kendall established the Bon Espoire, or Good Hope Farm, on what today is the River Hill Village Center. Their son, Charles, opened a store to sell feed to local farmers. When the farm was sold in 1947, a home was built for Franklin and Mabel on the other side of Route 108, where Clarksville Square is now located. A World War II surplus Quonset hut was constructed next door and opened as Chas N Kendall General Merchandise. The store, affectionately referred to as “roundy store” or the “tin can store,” sold gas, groceries and feed. Charles ran the store until his death in August 1967 at the age of 65.

After Charles died, his son, Hugh Kendall and wife Sandra managed the store. They involved their children, Emily and Steven, in the family business. By 1975, the store focused mainly on hardware. When plans to add River Hill as the final village in Columbia were finalized in the 1990s, Hugh and Sandy realized that their home next to the business was more valuable as a commercial property. They built a new house down the road and turned their former home into retail and office space. Emily opened an insurance office in the building, and Steven joined the family business full time after graduating from college.

A loyal customer base helped Kendall Hardware endure when another larger hardware store opened in Clarksville that featured 10 times the retail space. After five years, Kendall had outlasted the competition. The family purchased the rival business and moved to its location on Clarksville Pike. In 1996, on a rainy and foggy January night, friends and neighbors helped to move all of the store’s merchandise and it was ready to open the next morning.

In 1997, Hugh retired. Steven and his mother, Sandy, ran the store until her retirement in 2015. Steven then took over operations 50 years after his grandfather, Charles Kendall, first opened the store. Today, 75 years after its inception, the store serves the Clarksville community with 30 employees.

“We are here to help our neighbors through their hardware and gardening challenges. Sometimes it just comes down to lending an empathetic ear combined with advice,” said Chris Mobley, a Kendall Hardware associate. “If we can’t help them, we may refer them to somebody who can. If their day has been made a little bit better, or a little bit easier, then our role has been accomplished.”

The family venture has given back to the community in many ways. Countless scout troops have been given permission to sell cookies or popcorn in front of the store over the years. The store also hosts VFW Post 7472′s annual yellow ribbon Christmas tree to honor those who served in the military. Congratulations to the Kendall family!

