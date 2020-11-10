Dayton man dies after single-vehicle collision in Clarksville

A Dayton man died Saturday after sustaining injuries from an October collision in Clarksville, Howard police said Tuesday.
Laurence Hunter, 89, was traveling northbound on Ten Oaks Road just past Smallwood Court when his vehicle drove off the road and struck a utility pole just before 5 p.m. Oct. 25, according to police.
Hunter, who was the sole occupant in the vehicle, was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore in critical condition died from his injuries on Saturday, police said.
Howard police said the collision remains under investigation.