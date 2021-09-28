Merriweather concert soundcheck interrupts Baltimore Symphony Orchestra performance at nearby Columbia venue

A soundcheck for the sold-out Daryl Hall and John Oates concert at nearby Merriweather Post Pavilion later that evening had started and was quickly shut down when the venue’s operators were made aware of the disturbance. It was the first time the staff has ever had to ask an artist to shut down a soundcheck, according to Audrey Fix Schaefer, communications director for I.B.M., the concert promoters at Merriweather.