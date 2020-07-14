Howard County school system purchases thousands more Chromebooks as it considers fall reopening plans

“When we look at our textbooks, they become majorly obsolete as soon as we distribute them,” Martirano said in late June. “We need to wean ourselves away from textbooks and to use open-source information and to load our Chromebooks with that information. For example, the two pandemics that we have going on right now — the pandemic of racism and the pandemic of COVID — none of those topics will be memorialized in the current textbooks sitting in our schools waiting for us to return. Those topics will have to be built by using open-source information that our teachers are able to get from the internet.”