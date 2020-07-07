Howard voters to see referendum questions in November on citizen board terms, employment discrimination

The Howard County Council voted on legislation Monday night to amend the county charter. Of the 12 proposed bills, two passed, two were tabled and eight failed.
The charter, frequently referred to as the county’s constitution, is reviewed every eight years by the Charter Review Commission; the recommendations made by the commission can become legislation that the council votes on. Some of the 12 bills introduced by council members mirrored the commission’s recommendations, while others were new recommendations altogether. If legislation to amend the county charter passes, it becomes November’s referendum questions.
On Nov. 3, Howard County residents will see at least two referendum questions because of the council’s Monday vote.
The first ballot question will suggest the shortening of appointment terms for citizen boards from five years to three. This originated as a charter recommendation and was turned into legislation by council members Christiana Mercer Rigby and Opel Jones.
“Some of the other feedback we received was that getting people to serve on a commission for five years is a long commitment,” said Yolanda Sonnier, chair of the commission. “Community members want to get involved, but they weren’t sure they could commit to that time.”
The legislation passed unanimously Monday night.
Jones suggested that passing the legislation would lead to more engagement in local government within the county.
The Charter Review Commission, a 15-member group which convenes once every eight years, presented its recommendations on May 1. The Howard County Council last met June 24 to discuss recommended changes to the Howard County Charter made by the Charter Review Commission.
The second question Howard voters will see is aimed at prohibiting specified kinds of discrimination with respect to certain personnel actions in the County Merit System. In essence it will add several anti-discriminatory clauses to the charter for the first time since the 1960s, according to Rigby.
Rigby and Jones introduced this legislation after seeing a previous recommendation by the Charter Review Commission in 2004 was never passed. After a lengthy discussion, the legislation passed unanimously.
“It’s not about just sending a message,” Rigby said. “These protections haven’t been updated since the beginning of the charter.”
Legislation changing the county’s charter required four votes in favor. The County Council will vote on the two tabled bills on July 29, just before the deadline.
The county’s office of law has to certify the referendum questions, and provide them to the Board of Elections by July 31, in order for the questions to appear on the November 2020 ballot.