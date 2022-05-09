When abortion rights opponents brought graphic posters to school protest, others brought blankets, umbrellas to hide them

When neighborhood Facebook group learned that abortion rights opponents were planning to protest in front of Wilde Lake Middle School, they decided showed up with umbrellas and blankets to block the abortion graphic posters from the kids as they we let out of school. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

A group of community residents gathered outside Wilde Lake High and Middle schools in Columbia on Monday afternoon to counteract a second group of abortion rights opponents.

As students were let out for dismissal, the abortion opponents protested on a public sidewalk near the school carrying graphic anti-abortion signs. The other group used blankets and umbrellas to try to hide the messages of the abortion opponents.

The abortion rights opponents were not permitted on the campus during the school day and there was security in place to make sure they remained off campus, according to a school system spokesperson.

Police officers were also on site and all protest activity was lawful, according to the Howard County Police Department. Police said they did not know with whom the group the protesters was affiliated.