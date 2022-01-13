Racist graffiti discovered inside Lime Kiln Middle School in Fulton Wednesday, following two similar incidents in the fall

In a Dec. 17 letter written to the school community, Principal Lucy Lublin and Assistant Principal Carol Ketterman wrote: “Reflecting on this year so far, LKMS has dealt with important incidents, including the writing of a racial slur (“N****r”) on a sixth-grade student’s locker, and some eighth-grade students using the same racial slur verbally in exchanges with each other during class time. It is clear that we need to renew and strengthen our commitment to our school’s efforts in creating a learning environment that is reflective of our diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) focus.”