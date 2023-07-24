Home of Our Own Howard among six nonprofits to receive United Way neighborhood grant

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A Home of Our Own Howard, Inc. is one of six county organizations to be awarded grants through United Way of Central Maryland’s 2023 Neighborhood Grant program.

Becoming a nonprofit in 2020, A Home of Our Own Howard, Inc. provides furniture and household items at no cost to families and individuals transitioning from homelessness to permanent housing in Howard County.

Advertisement

The organization completes a number of tasks including: picking up and storing donated items; coordinating with county programs that assist homeless families and individuals transitioning into housing; working with clients to identify their needs; recruiting and coordinating volunteers and seeking financial support through grants and donations by individuals and organizations.

Betty Pearson, founder and president of A Home of Our Own Howard, Inc., founded the organization as a way to help those in need. She said the grant will help the organization in its mission of supporting those transitioning out of homelessness in Howard County.

Advertisement

“We’re using [the grant] for bedding and one of our concerns and our goals that we have is that we want to provide a healthy and safe environment for those going through difficult times,” she said. “We feel like dignity is very, very important because you become part of a community when you have that safe and healthy place.”

Awarding more than $753,000, the United Way of Central Maryland has nearly doubled the number of grants awarded and the total amount of money given to area nonprofits through its program this year, according to a news release.

Other Howard County grantees include: A-OK Mentoring & Tutoring, Inc.; Columbia Community Care, Inc., which provides opportunities to youth and their families; Get On the Bus, Inc., which removes barriers for kids who wish to play recreational soccer; Howard County Autism Society, Inc.; and Kits to Heart, which provides free and virtual art therapy workshops.

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

The United Way program provided grants to 80 regional organizations ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 for projects that inspire community connection and amplify the efforts of local leaders to build upon and support their work at the neighborhood level.

Since its inception in 2021, the program has awarded 168 grants, totaling more than $1.5 million, according to the release.

“The Neighborhood Grant program continues to grow in the number of organizations we are able to assist and in the amount of funding we are able to provide,” Franklyn Baker CEO and president of United Way of Central Maryland said in the release. “These grants are instrumental in amplifying the power of local leaders and identifying and supporting change agents from within the communities we serve. The work this year’s grantees have planned will provide much needed services across Central Maryland.”

This year’s awardees range from technology and career development organizations to community and neighborhood associations and will support projects ranging from educational opportunities for adults and youth to food distribution and neighborhood beautification, according to the release.

Advertisement

For more information about the grant program, visit uwcm.org.

For more information about A Home of Our Own Howard, Inc., visit sites.google.com/homeofourownhoward.org.