Eight-year-old Jax Wallace sits on the lap his mother Marissa Wallace as they listen to special education teacher Shayla Proctor speak, as she is honored as winner of the The Baltimore Ravens Touchdown for Teachers program, presented by M&T Bank, at Deep Run Elementary School on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Jax and The Wallace family nominated Proctor for the award for her outstanding service to the school and community. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)