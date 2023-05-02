‘Grease’ musical onstage at Toby’s Dinner Theatre in Columbia through June 11

After reopening its doors more than 2 1/2 years ago during the pandemic, Toby’s Dinner Theatre has performed familiar titles to usher in audiences.

Recently completing a two-month run of the musical comedy, “Something Rotten” in March, the theater opened the classic musical, “Grease,” onstage through June 11 in downtown Columbia.

“Grease,” features cast members from the Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. area, and tells the story of Danny Zuko, Sandy Dumbrowski and their friends at Rydell High in the 1950s.

Danny Zuko and Cha-Cha (Patrick Gover, Candace Foreman) and the cast of "Grease" at Toby's Dinner Theatre opened on March 24 and runs through June 11. (Jeri Tidwell Photography)

Mark Minnick, associate producer at Toby’s, said when the theater reopened for its original holiday show, “Home for the Holidays” in November 2020, it performed for an audience of about 40 people each night. Audiences have grown to almost full capacity during its run of “Something Rotten,” and “Grease” has attracted even more interest, he said.

“I think people needed to come back and realize and be reminded, ‘hey, I do like the theater,’” he said. “To come right now and see a show like ‘Grease’ that is so nostalgic and joyous, it’s exciting and I think it’s reminding people [that] ‘we love Toby’s, we love the staff, the cast, the musicians and we’re going to be back again.’”

Alicia Osborn, 32, of Bowie, plays Rizzo in “Grease.”

She said she grew up attending local theater around the region and wanted to perform at Toby’s. Osborn said “Grease” is a show that is relatable to everyone.

“For the young kids, they can relate to the trials and tribulations of growing up and fitting in in high school and you have their parents who maybe grew up with the movie and the love the movie and then you might even have the grandparents who enjoy the nostalgia of the time and the music of the 1950s,” she said.

Laurie Diener, of Clemens Crossing, has tickets for “Grease” on May 10. She said she thinks everyone should see a production at Toby’s.

“There are lots of people around who probably haven’t experienced Toby’s because they think that local theater is not going to live up to their expectations,” she said. “I really think it’s something everyone should experience particularly since for so many of us it’s right in our own backyards.”

Toby’s will be showing Jimmy Buffet’s “Escape to Margaritaville,” June 16-Aug. 20 and “Sister Act,” Aug. 25-Nov. 5.

“Grease” will play through June 11 at 5900 Symphony Woods Road. For more information go to tobysdinnertheatre.com or call 410-730-8311.